Ravioli in Jamestown

Jamestown restaurants
Jamestown restaurants that serve ravioli

SAUCE

306 N Main St, Jamestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
4 Cheese Ravioli$21.00
More about SAUCE
Labyrinth Press Company & Brazil Lounge

12 East 4th Street, Jamestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Butternut Squash Ravioli Alfredo$15.00
Ravioli filled with butternut squash lightly dusted with fall spices topped with scratch-made lightly smokey alfredo sauce topped with pepitas. Served with a toasted garlic butter roll. Add a side or Caesar salad to complete the meal.
Butternut Squash Ravioli Alfredo$17.00
Butternut squash filled ravioli topped with a scratch made alfredo sauce and roasted pumpkin seeds. Served up with our big side salad and toasted garlic butter roll. Cannot be made vegan or gluten free.
More about Labyrinth Press Company & Brazil Lounge

