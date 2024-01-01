Ravioli in Jamestown
Labyrinth Press Company & Brazil Lounge
12 East 4th Street, Jamestown
|Butternut Squash Ravioli Alfredo
|$15.00
Ravioli filled with butternut squash lightly dusted with fall spices topped with scratch-made lightly smokey alfredo sauce topped with pepitas. Served with a toasted garlic butter roll. Add a side or Caesar salad to complete the meal.
