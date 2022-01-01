Tacos in Jamestown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gametime Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Gametime Sports Bar & Grill

850 Foote Ave., Jamestown

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mini Tacos$6.00
More about Gametime Sports Bar & Grill
Labyrinth Press Co. & Brazil Lounge image

 

Labyrinth Press Co. & Brazil Lounge

12 East 4th Street, Jamestown

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Tuesday Special - Adobo Mushroom Tacos$11.00
Two soft corn tortillas filled with roasted mushrooms in an adobo style marinade topped with fresh pico de gallo, feta cheese, and crunchy tortilla strips. Served with a side of our seasoned brown rice and beans. Gluten free. Vegan without the feta.
More about Labyrinth Press Co. & Brazil Lounge

