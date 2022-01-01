Tacos in Jamestown
Jamestown restaurants that serve tacos
Gametime Sports Bar & Grill
850 Foote Ave., Jamestown
|Mini Tacos
|$6.00
Labyrinth Press Co. & Brazil Lounge
12 East 4th Street, Jamestown
|Taco Tuesday Special - Adobo Mushroom Tacos
|$11.00
Two soft corn tortillas filled with roasted mushrooms in an adobo style marinade topped with fresh pico de gallo, feta cheese, and crunchy tortilla strips. Served with a side of our seasoned brown rice and beans. Gluten free. Vegan without the feta.