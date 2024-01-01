Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jamestown restaurants you'll love

Go
Jamestown restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Jamestown

Jamestown's top cuisines

Coffee & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bagels
Bagels
Scroll right

Must-try Jamestown restaurants

Orion Coffee And Tea image

BAGELS

Orion Coffee & Tea - Jamestown

86 W Washington Street, Jamestown

Avg 5 (51 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caramel Macchiato$0.00
Everything$3.33
Cafe` Americano$0.00
More about Orion Coffee & Tea - Jamestown
Kelley's Cafe & Pub image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Kelley's Cafe & Pub - Jamestown

105 West Washington Street, Jamestown

Avg 4.4 (357 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Granny Burger$9.29
char-grilled burger, cooked to a juicy medium-well, served on a toasted brioche bun, topped with American cheese and mayo, and served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on the side
Bone-In Wings$0.00
bone-in wings; smothered in sauce, rub, or plain
choose: breaded or naked
Chef Salad$0.00
A house salad topped with ham, turkey, bacon and Swiss cheese
More about Kelley's Cafe & Pub - Jamestown
Consumer pic

 

Jim Dandy's Pizza - 3558 Jasper rd

3558 Jasper rd, Jamestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Jim Dandy's Pizza - 3558 Jasper rd
Map

More near Jamestown to explore

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

London

Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)

Yellow Springs

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Fairborn

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Washington Court House

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Springboro

Avg 4.2 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (497 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (386 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (494 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (385 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (719 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (257 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1227 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston