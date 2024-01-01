Boneless wings in Jamestown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jim Dandy's Pizza - 3558 Jasper rd

3558 Jasper rd, Jamestown

8 pc Boneless Chicken Wings$6.45
Breaded boneless chicken chunks
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Kelley's Cafe & Pub - Jamestown

105 West Washington Street, Jamestown

Avg 4.4 (357 reviews)
Boneless Wing Salad$0.00
a house salad topped with crispy chicken strips, tossed in your favorite wing sauce or rub
Boneless Wings$0.00
breaded, boneless breast strips; smothered in sauce, rub, or plain
