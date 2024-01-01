Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken caesar wraps in Jamestown

Jamestown restaurants
Jamestown restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps

Slice of Heaven image

SOUPS

Slice of Heaven

32 Narragansett Ave, Jamestown

Avg 4.5 (730 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$13.99
More about Slice of Heaven
Consumer pic

 

JB's on the Water

150 Conanicus Ave, Jamestown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Wrap$16.50
More about JB's on the Water

Map

Map

