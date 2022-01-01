Go
Jamie Hollander Gourmet Foods

Newly updated menu for Takeout, Curbside Pickup and Free Local Delivery to the New Hope/Lambertville area. Thank you for ordering online, and thank you for your support.

415 South York Rd

Popular Items

Tater Tots$4.50
Salmon Thai Noodle Bowl$14.00
Grilled Salmon, Thai Noodles, Radicchio, Scallions, Edamame and Ginger Soy Vinaigrette
Classic Breakfast Sandwich$8.50
Fried egg with your choice of breakfast meat, cheese and bread.
Southern Fried Chicken$10.50
Buttermilk fried chicken with tomato, baby spinach and roasted shallot mayo on a ciabatta roll.
Classic Tossed Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, cucumbers, carrots, scallions, cranberries, toasted
pecans, fresh chèvre, and balsamic vinaigrette.
Smoked Turkey Breast$10.50
Boars Head smoked turkey with crispy bacon, chipotle mayo, lettuce, and tomato on a sesame roll.
Chopped Cobb Salad$15.00
Chopped romaine with radicchio, smoked turkey, smoked bacon, hard-boiled eggs, tomatoes, scallions, blue cheese, cheddar, and crispy red onions with balsamic vinaigrette.
Classic Deli Sandwich$9.50
Soup
House Cut Fries$4.50
415 South York Rd

New Hope PA

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
