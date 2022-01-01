Go
Jamin Vegan -

Jamaican vegan restaurant chain offering fare perfect for takeout and delivery. Our Encino location serves Encino, Sherman Oaks, Van Nuys, Studio City, North Hollywood and surrounding areas.

15826 Ventura Boulevard, Suite 110

Popular Items

Vegan Sweet & Sour Chicken Box$14.85
Plant-based chicken baked and stewed down in our Sweet & Sour BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains.
Main ingredients are Non-GMO Soybean Protein and Non-GMO Wheat Protein.
Vegan Curried Goat Box (GF)$14.95
Plant-based meat stewed in a rich and flavorful curry sauce. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains.
Main ingredients include Non-GMO Soy Protein, Mushrooms, Soybean Oil and Tapioca Starch.
Vegetable Patty$4.25
Savory, flakey whole wheat crust filled with cabbage, corn and other vegetables. Similar to a Spanish empanada. Vegan-friendly item.
Fried Plantains - 8 count (GF)$5.25
Ripened and fried.
Vegan Oxtail Box (GF)$14.95
Plant-based meat stewed in a rich, savory gravy. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains.
Main ingredients include Non-GMO Soy Protein, Mushrooms, Soybean Oil and Tapioca Starch.
Vegan Coconut Curried Chicken - A la Carte$9.99
A la Carte. Plant-based chicken curried, seasoned with an array of spices, peppers, and stewed. Main ingredients are Non-GMO Soybean Protein and Non-GMO Wheat Protein.
Vegan Jerk Drumsticks Box (GF)$14.85
Plant-based chicken options marinated in our JamaFo jerk marinade then baked, enhancing the jerk flavor. Comes with our fairly spicy Jerk Sauce on the side. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains.
Main ingredients are Non-GMO Soybean Protein Powder and Non-GMO Textured Soybean Protein.
Jerk Tofu & Pineapples Box (GF)$14.15
Tofu is seasoned with our jerk marinade and baked. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains.
Vegan Coconut Curried Chicken Box$14.85
Plant-based chicken curried, seasoned with an array of spices, peppers, and stewed. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains.
Main ingredients are Non-GMO Soybean Protein and Non-GMO Wheat Protein.
Vegan Jerk Chicken Box
Plant-based chicken options marinated in our JamaFo jerk marinade then baked, enhancing the jerk flavor. Comes with our fairly spicy Jerk Sauce on the side. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains.
Main ingredients are Non-GMO Soybean Protein and Non-GMO Wheat Protein.
Location

15826 Ventura Boulevard, Suite 110

Encino CA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
