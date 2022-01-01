Jamin Vegan

Plant-based chicken options marinated in our JamaFo jerk marinade then baked, enhancing the jerk flavor. Comes with our fairly spicy Jerk Sauce on the side. Served with your choice of Rice, Salad and two (2) Fried Plantains.

Main ingredients are Non-GMO Soybean Protein Powder and Non-GMO Textured Soybean Protein.

