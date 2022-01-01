Go
Toast

Jammin' Crepes

A celebration of our local, regional farms wrapped in a crêpe with an ever-changing menu that highlights the very best local ingredients at their peak of freshness. In addition to crêpes, we also offer a daily selection of scratch-made seasonal soups and salads and a variety of home baked goods, complemented by an assortment of regional, all-natural juices and drinks, as well as specialty coffee and tea drinks.
the gathering place of choice for quality, regional food, drink and conversation for all who live and visit Princeton!!
Hope you have a chance to visit & enjoy.

CREPES

20 Nassau St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1193 reviews)

Popular Items

Spicy Chicken Cheesesteak$11.75
Oven-Roasted Chicken seasoned with Fresh Italian Herbs, Sautéed Onions & Bell Peppers, sharp aged Provolone &  our signature house Spicy Aioli.
(Chicken, Onions & Peppers are Mixed)
Jammin' Turkey Club$11.75
Oven-roasted Turkey breast, thick-cut Smokehouse Bacon, Mozzarella & local Greens with our seasonal house Chutney & fresh Horseradish Root Aioli
Classic Toasty Cinnamon$6.25
Browned Butter and our signature Cinnamon Sugar
Lemon & Lavander$6.50
Browned Butter with a squeeze of Lemon and a shake of our own local organic Lavender infused Sugar
"Nut-Cho-Tella"$6.75
Our own blend of freshly roasted Hazelnuts & Almonds ground into a creamy Chocolate Spread
Sweet Potato Creperito$10.50
Oven-roasted Jersey Sweet Potatoes, Black Beans & Scallions with our Cheese Blend & Cilantro Crema
Bacon Scrambler$9.75
Free-range scrambled Eggs & thick-cut Smokehouse Bacon with our blend of melting Cheeses
Apple Toasty Cinnamon$7.25
Browned Butter with our signature Cinnamon Sugar and our orchard Spiced Apples
Hammin Cheese Melty$10.50
Black Forest Ham & Swiss Cheese, with our seasonal Pickles & Mustard Aioli
The Scrambler$7.75
Free-range scrambled Eggs with our blend of melting Cheeses
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

20 Nassau St

Princeton NJ

Sunday7:30 am - 6:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Arlee's Raw Blends

No reviews yet

Organic Cold-Pressed Juices, Raw Vegan foods and desserts

Junbi

No reviews yet

Prepare Daringly

Small World Coffee

No reviews yet

This location serves a classic coffee house menu of drinks, pastries, granola, and grab and go healthy snacks and desserts.

Lan Ramen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston