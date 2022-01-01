Jammin' Crepes
A celebration of our local, regional farms wrapped in a crêpe with an ever-changing menu that highlights the very best local ingredients at their peak of freshness. In addition to crêpes, we also offer a daily selection of scratch-made seasonal soups and salads and a variety of home baked goods, complemented by an assortment of regional, all-natural juices and drinks, as well as specialty coffee and tea drinks.
the gathering place of choice for quality, regional food, drink and conversation for all who live and visit Princeton!!
Hope you have a chance to visit & enjoy.
CREPES
20 Nassau St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
20 Nassau St
Princeton NJ
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 9:30 pm
