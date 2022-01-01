The Jamaican Jerk Hut
The Jamaican Jerk Hut specializes in authentic Jamaican Cuisine. Our chefs specialize in preparing Jamaican dishes with the herbs and spices that give you that Jamaican vybe.
5093 Dorchester Road
Popular Items
Location
5093 Dorchester Road
North Charleston SC
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Beyond Waffles
Come in and enjoy!
Carolina Crab House - Tanger
Come on in and enjoy!
Sportsbook
Sportsbook at Tanger Outlets is the best place around to come in and watch the games! Order online or come visit us today!
3 Matadors Tequileria
Proudly serving TexMex in West Ashley!
Stop by for our Happy Hour specials. 🌮
Weekly live music on the deck.