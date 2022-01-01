Go
Jams American Grill

Jams, an Omaha restaurant legacy, is an American Grill that offers a melting pot of different styles and varieties of food dishes containing high-quality ingredients paired with the optional cold drink or creative cocktail.

17070 Wright Plaza

Power Salad$14.00
baby spinach, arugula, shaved brussel sprouts, dried apricots, toasted almonds, red onion, green onions, quinoa, chickpeas, dried figs, crumbled feta, lemon vinaigrette
Midtown Meatloaf$21.00
open faced on toasted sourdough, whipped potatoes, green beans, baby carrots, and red pepper gravy. Sorry, no onion rings during limited operations.
DD Power Salad$18.00
baby spinach, arugula, shaved brussel sprouts, dried apricots, toasted almonds, red onion, green onions, quinoa, chickpeas, dried figs, crumbled feta, lemon vinaigrette
Coconut Chicken Salad$20.00
fried coconut chicken, artichoke hearts, avocado, swiss, tomato, red onions, croutons, almonds, field greens, creamy herb mustard dressing, raspberry sauce
DD Dave's Salad$21.00
grilled chicken, bacon, croutons, tomato, red onion, swiss, walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette, apple bear mayonnaise
Carnitas Enchilada$23.00
grilled angus flat iron steak, sautee portabellos, ancho jack cheese, corn salsa, red chili aioli, fresh julienned jalapeño, red chili rice
Rico's Hot Turkey$21.00
open faced on toasted sourdough, roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, red pepper cafe, sautee vegetables
DD Crab Cake Salad$27.00
two crab cakes, roasted walnuts, gorgonzola, bacon, red onions, tomato, avocado, creamy creole red pepper dressing
DD Coconut Chicken Salad$22.00
fried coconut chicken, artichoke hearts, avocado, swiss, tomato, red onions, croutons, almonds, field greens, creamy herb mustard dressing, raspberry sauce
Rangoon Egg Rolls$18.00
spicy plum sauce, green curry slaw, curry peanuts
17070 Wright Plaza

Omaha NE

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
