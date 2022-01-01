Go
Jams American Grill

Jams, an Omaha restaurant legacy, is an American Grill that offers a melting pot of different styles and varieties of food dishes containing high-quality ingredients paired with the optional cold drink or creative cocktail.

1101 Harney Street

Popular Items

Texas Chopped Salad$14.00
Bucatini$20.00
Crab Cake Salad$20.00
Sea Salt Fries$9.00
Dave's Salad$17.00
Parmesan Chicken$17.00
Jams Burger$15.00
Coconut Chicken Salad$18.00
Power Salad$14.00
Mac & Cheese Dinner$15.00
Location

Omaha NE

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
