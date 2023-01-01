Jandas Bar & Grill - 3696 Co Rd AB
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
3696 Co Rd AB, Luxemburg WI 54217
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Scott's Subs East Green Bay - 810 S. Huron Rd
No Reviews
810 S. Huron Rd Greenbay, WI 54311
View restaurant