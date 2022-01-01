Go
J&Q Vietnamese Sandwich and Coffee

J&Q is specialized in Banh Mi, Pho, rice dishes, and coffee. We use all local products and only USDA Choice or better and Certified Angus Beef. Each of our product is made to order and quick for take out. We have an open kitchen environment and dining-in is also available.

1071 N. Tustin Ave, Ste. 106

Popular Items

Pho Beef Brisket - Phở Chín Nạm$11.95
Thai Tea$4.50
Grilled Pork- Thit Nuong$8.95
Egg Rolls - Chả Giò$1.15
Vietnamese Iced Coffee
J&Q Special$9.25
Shaken Beef & Steamed Rice- Cơm Bo Luc Lac$13.95
Grilled Beef - Bo Nuong$8.95
Shredded Chicken Breast- Uc Ga$8.95
Shrimp Spring Rolls - Gỏi Cuốn Tôm$6.95
1071 N. Tustin Ave, Ste. 106

Anaheim CA

SundayClosed
Monday9:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:30 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday9:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
