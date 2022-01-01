Go
Jane on Fillmore

Busy neighborhood cafe with an extensive menu of healthy options for breakfast and lunch. Freshly baked breads and pastries. Excellent coffee and teas. Super delicious.

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

2123 Fillmore St • $$

Avg 4.4 (3263 reviews)

Popular Items

Get Your Greens Smoothie$10.00
organic dino kale, spinach, green apple and cucumber blended together with lemon juice, agave and ice
Roasted Diestel Turkey Panini$11.00
brie, pickled red onion, spinach, spicy pimento spread
Sausage Biscuit$11.00
cheddar chive biscuit, sausage, egg, roasted tomato jam, cheddar cheese
Egg White Panini$11.00
spinach, avocado, provolone, sriracha
Mango Chicken Salad$10.00
mango chutney, vadouvan curry, celery, pepper jam, arugula, provolone, house baguette (heated or cold)
Scrambled Egg Panini$11.00
homemade tomato chutney & cheddar cheese
Asian Chicken$17.00
roasted organic chicken, romaine, red and green cabbage, red peppers, almonds, asian ginger dressing
Latte$5.00
Super Super Healthy$16.00
romaine, baby spinach, dino kale, quinoa, cucumber, beets, avocado, avocado dressing, omega rich seed mix
Cowboy Salad$17.00
romaine lettuce, black beans, corn, jicama, cherry tomatoes, bbq chicken, housemade ranch dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2123 Fillmore St

San Francisco CA

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
