Go
Toast

Jane on Larkin

Come in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

925 Larkin Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (1115 reviews)

Popular Items

Chia Pudding Parfait$10.00
toasted super berry muesli, almond chia pudding, macerated berries (sugar free) (v, gf)
Mango Chicken Salad$10.00
mango chutney, vadouvan curry, celery, pepper jam, arugula and provolone on house baguette (heated or cold)
Latte$5.00
The Super Tasty Breakfast Burrito$12.00
chorizo, eggs, onions, peppers, salsa, potatoes and cojita
Jane's Club$13.00
Turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado aioli, salt and pepper on sourdough
Please note: due to the recent shortage, we do not have avocados available. Leave a note if you would like to make a substitution
Asian Chicken Salad$16.00
roasted organic chicken, romaine, red and green cabbage, red peppers, almonds, asian ginger dressing
Sausage and Egg BIscuit$11.00
sausage, egg and tomato chutney
Dragonfruit Smoothie Bowl$10.00
dragonfruit, pineapple, banana, ginger, coconut water, blueberries, raspberries, hemp seeds, flax seeds, cocoa nibs, goji and mulberries (v, gf)
Brewed Coffee$3.00
Roasted Diestel Turkey Panini$10.00
brie, pickled red onion, spinach, spicy pimentón spread
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

925 Larkin Street

San Francisco CA

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kasa Indian Eatery

No reviews yet

Vibrant Indian Flavors! | Restaurants & Catering | Serving San Francisco, Redwood City and vicinity | Home-style Indian Cooking | Thali Plates | Kati Rolls | Samosas | Chaat | Indian Beer | Gluten Free Options | Vegan & Vegetarian Options

Ben Thai Cafe

No reviews yet

Opened in 2015 by a brother/sister team of native San Franciscans, Ben Thai Cafe strives to provide great food in an atmosphere that is fun, contemporary, and very San Francisco.

Elephant Sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Grubstake Diner

No reviews yet

YOU WILL LOVE IT!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston