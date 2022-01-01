Go
Toast

Jane's Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

1209 3rd street south

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Vegan Avocado and Cucumber Sandwich$13.00
See full menu

Location

1209 3rd street south

Naples FL

Sunday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sea Salt

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Barbatella

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bleu Provence

No reviews yet

French fine dinning with extensive and exciting wine list! Romantic, outdoor dinning, great for special occasions!

Mediterrano Naples

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston