Go
Toast

Jane's Hideaway

Friends of Jane are Always Welcome!

209 3rd Ave. N • $$$

Avg 4.6 (210 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

209 3rd Ave. N

Nashville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Assembly Food Hall

No reviews yet

Infobooth

Rae's Gourmet Catering & Sandwich Shoppe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Robert's Western World

No reviews yet

Thank you for 'Sticking WIth Tradition'.

NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston