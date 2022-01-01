Janesville bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Janesville
More about Lark
Lark
60 S. Main St, Janesville
|Popular items
|Hot Chicken
|$28.00
Honey, cornbread puree, braised greens, pickles
|Beef Tenderloin
|$41.00
8oz., grilled broccoli, bourbon barrel-aged soy sauce, jasmine rice, sesame
|1st Course: Prosciutto Salad
MUST SELECT ALL THREE COURSES
More about Bucky's Lucky Bell Grill
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Bucky's Lucky Bell Grill
1804 Center Ave, Janesville
|Popular items
|Firecracker Burger
|$8.99
|Dirty Mac & Cheese
|$8.25
|Wraps
|$7.95
More about Whiskey Ranch
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Whiskey Ranch
24 N Main St, Janesville
|Popular items
|Bourbon Bacon Burger
|$12.99
|side fries
|$3.79
|Honky Tonk Burger
|$13.99
More about drafthouse
PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
drafthouse
101 E Milwaukee St, Janesville
|Popular items
|Drafthouse Craft Burger
|$14.00
|Angry Orchard
|$5.50
|Whiskey BBQ Chicken
|$12.00
More about Bazinga Classic Pub & Grille
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Bazinga Classic Pub & Grille
1110 Kellogg Ave, Janesville