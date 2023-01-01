Crispy chicken in Janesville
Janesville restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Whiskey Ranch - Janesville
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Whiskey Ranch - Janesville
24 N Main St, Janesville
|Crispy Chicken Rancher
|$13.99
Topped with Hickory smoked bacon and melted Swiss cheese, chipotle ranch and fresh garnish.
|Crispy Carolina Chicken
|$13.99
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken
|$13.99
Crispy chicken breast tossed in our spicy buffalo sauce. Served with a fresh garnish and a side of ranch dressing.