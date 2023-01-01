Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Janesville

Go
Janesville restaurants
Toast

Janesville restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Whiskey Ranch image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Whiskey Ranch - Janesville

24 N Main St, Janesville

Avg 4.1 (1086 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Rancher$13.99
Topped with Hickory smoked bacon and melted Swiss cheese, chipotle ranch and fresh garnish.
Crispy Carolina Chicken$13.99
Crispy Buffalo Chicken$13.99
Crispy chicken breast tossed in our spicy buffalo sauce. Served with a fresh garnish and a side of ranch dressing.
More about Whiskey Ranch - Janesville
Item pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Milwaukee Street Pizza - Janesville

2616 E Milwaukee St, Janesville

Avg 4.5 (464 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken on Brioche$9.99
More about Milwaukee Street Pizza - Janesville

Browse other tasty dishes in Janesville

Ravioli

Chicken Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Pudding

Cake

Pies

Cookies

Chili

Map

More near Janesville to explore

Loves Park

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Beloit

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Delavan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Fort Atkinson

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Edgerton

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Whitewater

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Oregon

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Williams Bay

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Poplar Grove

Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (309 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (144 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (422 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston