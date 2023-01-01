Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Janesville

Go
Janesville restaurants
Toast

Janesville restaurants that serve egg rolls

Lark image

 

Lark - 60 S. Main St.

60 S. Main St, Janesville

Avg 4.5 (118 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Rolls$11.00
More about Lark - 60 S. Main St.
Milwaukee Street Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Milwaukee Street Pizza - Janesville

2616 E Milwaukee St, Janesville

Avg 4.5 (464 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Beef Egg Rolls(3)$7.49
More about Milwaukee Street Pizza - Janesville

Browse other tasty dishes in Janesville

Chili

Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Nachos

Pies

Pork Chops

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Janesville to explore

Loves Park

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Beloit

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Delavan

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Fort Atkinson

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Whitewater

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Edgerton

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Oregon

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Williams Bay

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Poplar Grove

Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (143 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (399 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (144 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston