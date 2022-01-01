Nachos in Janesville
Janesville restaurants that serve nachos
More about Mac's Pizza Shack - Janesville
Mac's Pizza Shack - Janesville
2307 Milton Avenue, Janesville
|Nacho Large
|$22.60
Nacho Cheese Sauce, Seasoned Beef and Sausage, Blended Cheese, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Chips
|Nacho Medium
|$20.05
Nacho Cheese Sauce, Seasoned Beef and Sausage, Blended Cheese, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Chips
|Nacho small
|$14.10
Nacho Cheese Sauce, Seasoned Beef and Sausage, Blended Cheese, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Chips