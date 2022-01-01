Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Janesville

Go
Janesville restaurants
Toast

Janesville restaurants that serve pork chops

Lark image

 

Lark - 60 S. Main St.

60 S. Main St, Janesville

Avg 4.5 (118 reviews)
Takeout
Cider Brined Pork Chop$30.00
GF. Caulilini, sage, apple cider pan sauce
More about Lark - 60 S. Main St.
Restaurant banner

 

Sandwich Bar - 54 S. Main St.

54 S. Main St., Janesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tony's Tenderloin$14.00
More about Sandwich Bar - 54 S. Main St.

Browse other tasty dishes in Janesville

Chicken Sandwiches

Nachos

Ravioli

Chili

Garlic Bread

Pies

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Map

More near Janesville to explore

Loves Park

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Delavan

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Beloit

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Fort Atkinson

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Whitewater

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Edgerton

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Oregon

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Williams Bay

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Poplar Grove

Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (111 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (366 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (280 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston