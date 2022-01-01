Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Janesville

Janesville restaurants
Janesville restaurants that serve tacos

Bucky's Lucky Bell Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Bucky's Lucky Bell Grill

1804 Center Ave, Janesville

Avg 4.4 (48 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$7.95
More about Bucky's Lucky Bell Grill
Main pic

 

Mac's Pizza Shack - Janesville

2307 Milton Avenue, Janesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco XL$26.65
Refried Bean Sauce, Seasoned Beef and Sausage, Blended Cheese, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Chips
Taco Supreme Large$24.60
Refried Bean Sauce, Seasoned Beef and Sausage, Onion, Black Olive, Blended Cheese, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Chips
Taco Medium$20.05
Refried Bean Sauce, Seasoned Beef and Sausage, Blended Cheese, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Chips
More about Mac's Pizza Shack - Janesville
Whiskey Ranch image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Whiskey Ranch

24 N Main St, Janesville

Avg 4.1 (1086 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$14.99
Cilantro and Lime Chicken Taco$4.89
Bang Bang Shrimp Taco$4.89
More about Whiskey Ranch
Item pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Milwaukee Street Pizza

2616 E Milwaukee St, Janesville

Avg 4.5 (464 reviews)
Takeout
Lg Taco Pizza$17.99
Refried beans and cheese sauce base. Topped with taco beef, mozzarella, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and chips. Comes with sides of salsa and sour cream.
12" Vegan Taco$14.99
9" Vegan Taco$10.99
More about Milwaukee Street Pizza
O'Riley & Conways Irish Pub image

 

O'Riley & Conways Irish Pub

214 W Milwaukee St, Janesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$14.99
More about O'Riley & Conways Irish Pub

