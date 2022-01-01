Go
Jang Choong Dong Wang Jokbal - Bellaire

Korean Restaurant in Bellaire.
Come in and enjoy!

9114 Bellaire Boulevard

Popular Items

S1. Jok Bal (L) - 족발 (L)$44.99
Jokbal(족발) is a Korean dish consisting of pig's trotters cooked with soy sauce and spices. It is usually braised in a combination of soy sauce and ginger.
S4. Soon Dae Combo (L) 모듬순대 (L)$27.99
SoonDae combination. Comes with SoonDae and pork gut meats.
M4. YangPyung ShinNae HaeJangKuk 양평 신내 해장국$13.99
Haejang-guk (해장국, 解酲-) or hangover soup refers to all kinds of guk or soup eaten as a hangover cure in Korean cuisine. It means "soup to chase a hangover" and is also called sulguk (Korean:술국). It usually consists of dried Napa cabbage, vegetables and meat in a hearty beef broth. One type of haejangguk, Seonjiguk, includes sliced congealed ox blood (similar to black pudding).
M3. Gam Ja Tang 감자탕$13.99
Gamja-tang (감자탕) or pork back-bone stew is a spicy Korean soup made from the spine or neck bones of a pig. It contains Napa cabbage and a potato.
M5. Dda Gui HaeJangKuk 따귀해장국$13.99
Haejang-guk (해장국, 解酲-) or hangover soup refers to all kinds of guk or soup eaten as a hangover cure in Korean cuisine. It means "soup to chase a hangover" and is also called sulguk(Korean:술국). It usually consists of dried Napa cabbage, vegetables and meat in a hearty beef broth. This TtaGui HaeJangGuk comes with a big piece of cow back-bone with a plenty of meat.
S3. Soon Dae (L) 순대 (L)$27.99
SunDae : (Korean:순대[sun.dɛ], sometimes anglicized as soondae) is a type of blood sausage in Korean cuisine. It is a popular street food in both North and South Korea, generally made by steaming cow or pig's intestines stuffed with various ingredients.
M1. Soon Dae Kuk 순대국$13.99
Haejang-guk (해장국, 解酲-) or hangover soup refers to all kinds of guk or soup eaten as a hangover cure in Korean cuisine. It means "soup to chase a hangover" and is also called sulguk (Korean: 술국). It usually consists of dried Napa cabbage, vegetables and meat in a hearty beef broth. SoonDaeGuk includes a kind of blood sausage made with intestine stuffed with pig's blood and other ingredients.
M2. Dwe Ji Kuk Bap 돼지국밥$13.99
Guk (국), also sometimes known as tang (탕; 湯), is a class of soup-like dishes in Korean cuisine. Guk and tang are commonly grouped together and regarded as the same type of dish, although tang can sometimes be less watery than guk. It is one of the most basic components in a Korean meal, along with Bap (밥, rice), and banchan (반찬, side dishes). This dish includes pork gut meats.
S1. Jok Bal (M) - 족발 (M)$34.99
Jokbal(족발) is a Korean dish consisting of pig's trotters cooked with soy sauce and spices. It is usually braised in a combination of soy sauce and ginger.
S4. Soon Dae Combo (M) 모듬순대 (M)$22.99
SoonDae combination. Comes with SoonDae and pork gut meats.
Location

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
