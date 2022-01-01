Jang Choong Dong Wang Jokbal - Bellaire

Guk (국), also sometimes known as tang (탕; 湯), is a class of soup-like dishes in Korean cuisine. Guk and tang are commonly grouped together and regarded as the same type of dish, although tang can sometimes be less watery than guk. It is one of the most basic components in a Korean meal, along with Bap (밥, rice), and banchan (반찬, side dishes). This dish includes pork gut meats.

