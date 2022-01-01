Go
Janie's Uncommon Café

Serving Breakfast daily until 11:30 and all day Saturday and Sunday.
Lunch is available at 11:00 every day!

123 Nashua Road Unit 23

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.45
Crispy fried buffalo style chicken tenders with lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, cheddar cheese and chunky blue cheese dressing
Ham Egg & Cheese$5.50
Ham, fried egg and American cheese
Sausage Egg & Cheese$5.50
Sausage, fried egg and American cheese
Bacon Egg & Cheese$5.50
Bacon, fried egg and American cheese
Chipotle Chicken & Avocado$11.50
Char grilled chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, avocado, melted Cheddar Cheese and Chipotle Aioli
Crispy Chicken Wrap$10.45
Crunchy fried chicken tenders, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon and honey Dijon dressing
Iced Regular Coffee$2.75
sd Muffin$2.95
(Blueberry, Corn, Cranberry Orange Nut, Seasonal Favorite)
Location

123 Nashua Road Unit 23

Londonderry NH

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:30 am
