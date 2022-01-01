Go
JAN IN JAN O

Thai Regional Inspired-Cuisine

25875 BARTON RD UNIT B 105-106

Popular Items

CLASSIC THAI ICED TEA$5.00
MATCHA LEMONGRASS ICED TEA$5.50
Lemongrass, Palm Sugar, Culinary Grade Macha.
KUA KLING (Southern Thai, Traditional)$18.00
Spicy Noodle or Spicy Fried Rice of Turmeric Hebanero Curry Paste, Chicken, Asparagus, Fava bean, Leek and King Trumpet Mushroom with Beet Pickle and Fresh Cucumber, Thai Eggplant, Pea Vines, Purple Radish.
ROSELLE TURMARIC ICED TEA$5.50
Roselle, Turmeric, Lemongrass, Palm Sugar.
JAN O THAI ICED COFFEE$5.50
Dark Roasted Coffee Bean and Black Sesame Seed.
RA WEANG (Central Thai)$18.00
Green Curry of Ramps ( Wild Leek) Turmeric Curry Paste, Grilled Chicken Breast, Fiddle Head Fern, Thai Eggplant, Shishito Peppers with Jasmine Rice from Thailand Harvested 2021.
MANGO STICKY RICE (WHITE)$11.00
Seasonal Fresh Sweet Mango, Thai Coconut Sticky Rice.
SALMON, PAN ROASTED (4-5 oz.)$9.00
KHAO YUM (Southern Thai, Classic)$18.00
Salad of Turmeric Coconut Rice, Thirteen Kinds of Spring Produces and Thai Herbs*, The Leaf, Root, and Fruit,
with Umami Shitake Guajillo Spice and Roasted Coconut Sesame Dressing
THAI GREEN JASMINE MILK TEA$5.00
25875 BARTON RD UNIT B 105-106

LOMA LINDA CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
