Janko’s Little Zagreb

Place your carry-out orders with our new online ordering system!
For curbside pick-up call us at 812-332-0694 and we will bring your order out for you!
Our online ordering hours are Tuesday and Thursday 5-8:30pm, Friday and Saturday 4:30-8:30pm.
All meals come with a baked potato and salad with dressings and sour cream on the side.

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

223 W 6th St • $$$

Avg 4.6 (3893 reviews)

Popular Items

Sauteed Mushrooms$4.00
Meatballs Bucharest$17.00
Choice of 8 (half) or 16 (full)
Shrimp Cocktail$16.00
5 Jumbo Shrimp with Janko's famous cocktail sauce
Garlic Rolls (2)$4.00
Sirloin for One$29.00
16oz Sirloin Steak
Ribeye$47.00
20oz Ribeye
7oz Filet$39.00
7oz Filet Mignon
11oz Filet$45.00
11oz Filet Mignon
Ribeye Sandwich$12.00
Our famous Taste of Bloomington Ribeye Sandwich
New York Strip$42.00
18oz New York Strip
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

223 W 6th St

Bloomington IN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
