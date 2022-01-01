Go
Jannie's Chicken & Ribs

1150 US-1 #215

Youngsville, NC 27596

Popular Items

6 Piece Wing w/1 Side and Roll$10.99
6 piece wing with your choice of side plus roll
Chicken & Rib Platter$18.99
3 wings and 1/3 rack of ribs w/ 2 sides and Corn Bread
Louisiana Styled Red Beans and Rice
Tender red beans (with or without spicy Andouille sausage) are cooked into a full-bodied dish that’s heavy on aromatics and authentic Luisanna flavor.
3 Ribs w/ 1 Side$8.99
3 Ribs with sauce of your choice Plus one (1) side
Philly Cheese Steak 100% Rib Eye Steak W/ Fries$13.99
100% Angus Beef (Fresh Cut) Rib Eye Steak Perfectly Season with Caramelized Onions on a Fresh Bun served with Fries
10 Piece W/ 1 Side & Corn Bread$14.99
Ten (10) pieces of Jannie's Original fried Chicken. Plus 1 side, Roll
Gourmet Fries
Always Fresh to Order, Extra Crispy, And perfectly seasoned with our Special House Seasoning or our Cajon seasoning.
Corn Bread$1.50
Collard Greens
Fresh Greens chopped and perfectly seasoned and simmered with smoked turkey wings.
Smoked Pork Ribs$14.99
Flavorful Wood Smoked Pork Spare Ribs, 2 small sides, and Roll
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

1150 US-1 #215, Youngsville NC 27596

