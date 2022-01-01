Jan's Health Bar
Come in and enjoy!
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
610 N Coast Hwy • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
610 N Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Reunion Kitchen + Drink
Come on in and enjoy!
Asada Tacos + Beer
Come in and enjoy!
Terra Laguna- Wine Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Intermission by Terra
Come in and enjoy!