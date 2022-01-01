Go
Jan's Health Bar

Come in and enjoy!

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

610 N Coast Hwy • $$

Avg 4.5 (85 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.25
Crunchy Kale Wrap$11.50
Peanut Butter Banana Date$8.65
Jan’s Classic Salad$12.95
Jan’s Acai Bowl$10.25
Protein Wrap$10.25
Cool Strawberry$9.65
Tuna Salad Sandwich$10.25
Athena Wrap$11.50
Turkey Sandwich$10.25
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

610 N Coast Hwy

Laguna Beach CA

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
