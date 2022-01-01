Go
Japonica

JAPONICA is a Sushi/Izakaya Japanese restaurant in Redondo Beach where you can not only enjoy authentic Japanese favorites such as sushi and sashimi, but also multi-national dishes based on Japanese culinary method in a cool, yet casual atmosphere.

1314 Hermosa Ave.

Popular Items

California Roll$6.99
kanikama, avocado, cucumber
Kyoto Krypotnite$16.99
CRUNCHY!
Double spicy tuna on a crispy rice roll, cucumber, sweet soy glaze, smoked chili sauce, serrano, Japanese chili pepper
Spicy Tuna Roll$7.99
spicy tuna, cucumber
Krabby Fatty$9.99
Baked snow crab, kanikama, garlic butter soy, soy paper
HH Edamame$2.99
Crispy Rice$10.99
Crispy rice, spicy tuna, serrano, japanese pepper, sweet soy glaze
HH Bumblebee Tuna Roll$10.99
Chicken Gyoza$9.99
Fried chicken dumplings, side of yuzu ponzu
Rainbow Roll$13.99
bluefin tuna, yellowtail, scottish salmon, albacore, kanikama, avocado, cucumber
Miso Soup (GF)$2.99
miso soup, seaweed and scallions
Location

1314 Hermosa Ave.

Hermosa Beach CA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
