Go
Toast

Jar

Jar, a modern chophouse in the heart of Los Angeles, dazzles Angelenos with the allure of Chef Suzanne Tracht’s familiar retro dishes from the American culinary repertoire.
Since it's debut in 2002, Jar's devoted fans return again and again to enjoy her signature Pot Roast, Kansas City Steak, wild and sustainable Seafood, Lemongrass Chicken, Black Mussels with Lobster Bearnaise & Fennel Salt, award-winning French Fries, market-fresh sides and perfectly mixed martinis.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

8225 Beverly Blvd • $$$

Avg 4.4 (4554 reviews)

Popular Items

Sauteed Pea Tendrils$11.00
Mashed Potatoes$13.00
Little Gem Caesar$14.00
buttered croutons
Skirt Steak$45.00
10 oz., sliced (Akaushi Farms)
Butter Lettuce Salad$16.00
Prime Rib-Eye$59.00
14 oz.
Creamed Corn$13.00
Lemongrass Chicken$29.00
jidori chicken, kaffir lime leaf
Wild King Salmon$37.00
pan roasted
Iceberg Wedge$17.00
blue cheese dressing or thousand island dressing
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Formal
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8225 Beverly Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Marvin

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Backyard Bowls - Beverly Grove

No reviews yet

Backyard Bowls is a revolutionary eatery specializing in acai bowls, hot porridges, smoothies, and more. We provide a healthy, delicious, high-quality and fast meal option while striving to be conscientious of our local community and minimize our earthly impact.

Mauro’s Cafe & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Calif. Chicken Cafe

No reviews yet

LA's best Rotisserie Chicken, Wraps and Salads.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston