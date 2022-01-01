Jar
Jar, a modern chophouse in the heart of Los Angeles, dazzles Angelenos with the allure of Chef Suzanne Tracht’s familiar retro dishes from the American culinary repertoire.
Since it's debut in 2002, Jar's devoted fans return again and again to enjoy her signature Pot Roast, Kansas City Steak, wild and sustainable Seafood, Lemongrass Chicken, Black Mussels with Lobster Bearnaise & Fennel Salt, award-winning French Fries, market-fresh sides and perfectly mixed martinis.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
8225 Beverly Blvd • $$$
Location
8225 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
