Go
Toast

Jaranita Marina - San Francisco

Jarana translates to a spontaneous colorful street celebration in Peru. The restaurant will feature traditional, authentic dishes showcasing free-range, local farm-raised chickens rubbed with Peruvian spices and slow-roasted cooked meats over charcoal on the rotisserie, without forgetting the classic dishes that put Peruvian cuisine on the world map. The menu will also feature a variety of organic vegan and vegetarian dishes.

3340 Steiner Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BEEF EMPANADA$14.00
Hand chopped flank steak beed, raisings and onion. Served with huacatay sauce
QUINOA CHAUFA (Copy)$19.00
Peruvian organic wok-fried quinoa, bell peppers, seasonal vegetables and fried egg.
Coliflor (Copy)$14.00
Fried cauliflower drizzled with black mint sauce and aji amarillo vinaigrette topped with queso fresco . *ingredients subject to change depending on season.
Cebiche Classico$22.00
Our freshest catch of the day; marinated in a classic leche de tigre. Accompanied with Choclo corn on the cob, butter lettuce and sweet potatoes.
HOUSE SALAD$5.00
EMP. Sampler$18.00
A tasting of our three empanadas.
FRIES$5.00
HALF CHICKEN$22.00
World famous Peruvian rotisserie half chicken made Jaranita style and served with french fries and green salad
CHICKEN EMPANADA$13.00
Pollo a la brasa filling. Served with polleria sauce.
WHOLE CHICKEN$34.00
World famous Peruvian rotisserie chicken made Jaranita style and served with french fries and green salad
See full menu

Location

3340 Steiner Street

San Francisco CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Glaze

No reviews yet

Easy Eating. Small Batch. Fresh made daily.

Izzy's SF Easter Entertaining At Home

No reviews yet

Izzy’s is a San Francisco icon serving a menu of classic steakhouse favorites, local seafood, craft cocktails, and regional wines.

Roma Antica Marina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kara's Cupcakes

No reviews yet

Kara's Cupcakes makes the planet a little sweeter by creating celebratory moments with each cupcake we serve.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston