Jaranita Marina - San Francisco
Jarana translates to a spontaneous colorful street celebration in Peru. The restaurant will feature traditional, authentic dishes showcasing free-range, local farm-raised chickens rubbed with Peruvian spices and slow-roasted cooked meats over charcoal on the rotisserie, without forgetting the classic dishes that put Peruvian cuisine on the world map. The menu will also feature a variety of organic vegan and vegetarian dishes.
3340 Steiner Street
San Francisco CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
