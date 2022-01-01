Jardin Restaurant
Open 7 days a week for Lunch and Dinner, plus Brunch Saturday and Sunday. Now offering dine in, take away and grab 'n go dishes inspired by the San Antonio Botanical Garden.
555 Funston Place
Location
San Antonio TX
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
