Burritos in Jarrell
Jarrell restaurants that serve burritos
More about Mexicano Grill and Bar - Jarrell
Mexicano Grill and Bar - Jarrell
205 sonterra blvd, Jarrell
|El Gringo Burrito
|$9.00
More about El Pitayo Mexican Kitchen
El Pitayo Mexican Kitchen
102 N 5th St, Jarrell
|Brittany Special (Bandera Burrito)
|$12.50
Burrito Plate with Beef Fajita Burrito and Red and Green sauce on top. Comes with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, and a Side of Extra Sour Cream.
|Naked Burrito Bowl
|$11.00
Comes with Pico, Lettuce, Cheese, Sour Cream, Cilantro, Rajas, Guacamole, and Lime. To exclude items, please write in "special instructions"
|The Wyatt: Bean Only Burrito
|$6.00
Tortilla and Refried Beans, plain and simple just the way Wyatt likes it.