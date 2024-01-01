Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Jarrell

Jarrell restaurants
Jarrell restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Mexicano Grill and Bar - Jarrell

205 sonterra blvd, Jarrell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas for 1$17.99
Chicken fajitas grilled with onions & bell peppers
More about Mexicano Grill and Bar - Jarrell
El Pitayo Mexican Kitchen

102 N 5th St, Jarrell

Avg 4.4 (467 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fajita For One$15.50
Grilled Marinated Chicken on a sizzling platter. With grilled onions and peppers, pico, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, rice, beans, and tortillas.
Chicken Fajita For Two$29.00
Grilled Marinated Chicken on a sizzling platter. With grilled onions and peppers, pico, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, rice, beans, and tortillas.
Chicken Fajita Taco$4.25
grilled chicken with grilled pepper and onion
More about El Pitayo Mexican Kitchen

