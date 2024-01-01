Chilaquiles in Jarrell
Jarrell restaurants that serve chilaquiles
Mexicano Grill and Bar - Jarrell
205 sonterra blvd, Jarrell
|Chilaquiles
|$10.99
Diced corn tortilla, red or green sauce topped with cheese, served with beans, potatoes & bacon. • 2 Eggs Any Style • Chicken Fajita • Beef Fajita • Birria • Barbacoa 11.99
El Pitayo Mexican Kitchen
102 N 5th St, Jarrell
|Chilaquiles Plate
|$9.00
2 eggs cooked to order • fried tortilla strips • red or green sauce • queso fresco • sour cream • homefries • refried beans
|Birria Chilaquiles
|$12.00
2 eggs cooked to order • birria • tortilla strips fried in red or green sauce • mozzarella cheese • sour cream • side of homefries and refried beans