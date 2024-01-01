Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Jarrell

Jarrell restaurants
Jarrell restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Mexicano Grill and Bar - Jarrell

205 sonterra blvd, Jarrell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chilaquiles$10.99
Diced corn tortilla, red or green sauce topped with cheese, served with beans, potatoes & bacon. • 2 Eggs Any Style • Chicken Fajita • Beef Fajita • Birria • Barbacoa 11.99
More about Mexicano Grill and Bar - Jarrell
El Pitayo Mexican Kitchen

102 N 5th St, Jarrell

Avg 4.4 (467 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chilaquiles Plate$9.00
2 eggs cooked to order • fried tortilla strips • red or green sauce • queso fresco • sour cream • homefries • refried beans
Birria Chilaquiles$12.00
2 eggs cooked to order • birria • tortilla strips fried in red or green sauce • mozzarella cheese • sour cream • side of homefries and refried beans
More about El Pitayo Mexican Kitchen

