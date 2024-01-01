Enchiladas in Jarrell
Mexicano Grill and Bar - Jarrell
205 sonterra blvd, Jarrell
|Queso Enchiladas
|$12.99
3 enchiladas topped with chile con queso. Choose chicken, cheese or beef
El Pitayo Mexican Kitchen
102 N 5th St, Jarrell
|Beef Enchilada Plate
|$12.75
Savory ground beef in corn tortillas topped with one of our made-from-scratch chile sauces. choose from: red chile guajillo, green tomatillo, sour cream sauce, or chile con queso sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, rice, and beans.
|Side Single Enchilada
|$2.00
|Enchiladas El Bajio Plate
|$12.75
3 potato and cactus enchiladas in corn tortillas topped with our homemade red chile guajillo and green tomatillo sauces. served with queso fresco, rice, and beans.