Enchiladas in Jarrell

Jarrell restaurants
Jarrell restaurants that serve enchiladas

Mexicano Grill and Bar - Jarrell

205 sonterra blvd, Jarrell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Queso Enchiladas$12.99
3 enchiladas topped with chile con queso. Choose chicken, cheese or beef
More about Mexicano Grill and Bar - Jarrell
El Pitayo Mexican Kitchen

102 N 5th St, Jarrell

Avg 4.4 (467 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Enchilada Plate$12.75
Savory ground beef in corn tortillas topped with one of our made-from-scratch chile sauces. choose from: red chile guajillo, green tomatillo, sour cream sauce, or chile con queso sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, rice, and beans.
Side Single Enchilada$2.00
Enchiladas El Bajio Plate$12.75
3 potato and cactus enchiladas in corn tortillas topped with our homemade red chile guajillo and green tomatillo sauces. served with queso fresco, rice, and beans.
More about El Pitayo Mexican Kitchen

