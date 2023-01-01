Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Jarrell

Jarrell restaurants
Jarrell restaurants that serve fajitas

El Pitayo Mexican Kitchen

102 N 5th St, Jarrell

Avg 4.4 (467 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajita Taco$4.00
grilled chicken with grilled pepper and onion
Chicken Fajita For One$15.00
Grilled Marinated Chicken on a sizzling platter. With grilled onions and peppers, pico, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, rice, beans, and tortillas.
Chicken Fajita For Two$28.00
Grilled Marinated Chicken on a sizzling platter. With grilled onions and peppers, pico, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, rice, beans, and tortillas.
More about El Pitayo Mexican Kitchen
BBQ

The Granary - 110 W. Ave L

110 W. Ave L, Jarrell

Avg 4.5 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Beef Fajita Tacos$9.50
More about The Granary - 110 W. Ave L

