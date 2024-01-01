Nachos in Jarrell
Jarrell restaurants that serve nachos
Mexicano Grill and Bar - Jarrell
205 sonterra blvd, Jarrell
|Nachos
|$10.00
Your choice of chile con queso or shredded cheese served with beans, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños
El Pitayo Mexican Kitchen
102 N 5th St, Jarrell
|Birria Nachos
|$12.00
Homemade tortilla chips with birria, refried beans, sour cream, jalapeño, pico, and guac
|Bean and Cheese Nachos
|$8.50
thick hand-cut tortilla chips fried in-house with refried beans and a blend of melted cheeses
|Loaded Nachos
|$12.50
thick hand-cut tortilla chips fried in-house with with refried beans, sour cream, jalapeño, cheese, pico, and guacamole. choose your protein