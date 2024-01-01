Nachos in Jarrell

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mexicano Grill and Bar - Jarrell

205 sonterra blvd, Jarrell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nachos$10.00
Your choice of chile con queso or shredded cheese served with beans, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños
More about Mexicano Grill and Bar - Jarrell
Item pic

 

El Pitayo Mexican Kitchen

102 N 5th St, Jarrell

Avg 4.4 (467 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Birria Nachos$12.00
Homemade tortilla chips with birria, refried beans, sour cream, jalapeño, pico, and guac
Bean and Cheese Nachos$8.50
thick hand-cut tortilla chips fried in-house with refried beans and a blend of melted cheeses
Loaded Nachos$12.50
thick hand-cut tortilla chips fried in-house with with refried beans, sour cream, jalapeño, cheese, pico, and guacamole. choose your protein
More about El Pitayo Mexican Kitchen

