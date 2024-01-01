Quesadillas in Jarrell
Mexicano Grill and Bar - Jarrell
205 sonterra blvd, Jarrell
|Rancho Quesadilla
|$16.00
Beef and chicken fajita, bell peppers, onion and bacon
|Mex Asada Quesadilla
|$13.00
|Mex Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.00
El Pitayo Mexican Kitchen
102 N 5th St, Jarrell
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$10.25
Large Quesadilla with mozzarella, bacon, and potato. Topped with an over medium egg, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
|*NEW* Single Birria Quesadilla (1)
|$4.00
One small birria quesadilla
|Large Quesadilla
|$11.50
Comes on a 12" Tortilla with a side of lettuce, pico, and sour cream.