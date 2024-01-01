Quesadillas in Jarrell

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mexicano Grill and Bar - Jarrell

205 sonterra blvd, Jarrell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rancho Quesadilla$16.00
Beef and chicken fajita, bell peppers, onion and bacon
Mex Asada Quesadilla$13.00
Mex Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
More about Mexicano Grill and Bar - Jarrell
Item pic

 

El Pitayo Mexican Kitchen

102 N 5th St, Jarrell

Avg 4.4 (467 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Quesadilla$10.25
Large Quesadilla with mozzarella, bacon, and potato. Topped with an over medium egg, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
*NEW* Single Birria Quesadilla (1)$4.00
One small birria quesadilla
Large Quesadilla$11.50
Comes on a 12" Tortilla with a side of lettuce, pico, and sour cream.
More about El Pitayo Mexican Kitchen

