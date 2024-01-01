Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sopapilla in
Jarrell
/
Jarrell
/
Sopapilla
Jarrell restaurants that serve sopapilla
Mexicano Grill and Bar - Jarrell
205 sonterra blvd, Jarrell
No reviews yet
Sopapilla
$5.25
More about Mexicano Grill and Bar - Jarrell
El Pitayo Mexican Kitchen
102 N 5th St, Jarrell
Avg 4.4
(467 reviews)
Sopapillas
$6.00
Lightly fried pastries coated in cinnamon and sugar and served with honey. (3pcs)
More about El Pitayo Mexican Kitchen
