Tortas in Jarrell

Jarrell restaurants
Jarrell restaurants that serve tortas

Mexicano Grill and Bar - Jarrell

205 sonterra blvd, Jarrell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tortas$7.99
More about Mexicano Grill and Bar - Jarrell
Item pic

 

El Pitayo Mexican Kitchen

102 N 5th St, Jarrell

Avg 4.4 (467 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Torta$9.00
Sandwich on toasted telera bread fresh from the bakery next door. Comes with cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, jalapeños, and avocado slices.
More about El Pitayo Mexican Kitchen

