Tortas in
Jarrell
/
Jarrell
/
Tortas
Jarrell restaurants that serve tortas
Mexicano Grill and Bar - Jarrell
205 sonterra blvd, Jarrell
No reviews yet
Tortas
$7.99
More about Mexicano Grill and Bar - Jarrell
El Pitayo Mexican Kitchen
102 N 5th St, Jarrell
Avg 4.4
(467 reviews)
Torta
$9.00
Sandwich on toasted telera bread fresh from the bakery next door. Comes with cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, jalapeños, and avocado slices.
More about El Pitayo Mexican Kitchen
