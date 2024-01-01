Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Jarrell

Go
Jarrell restaurants
Toast

Jarrell restaurants that serve tostadas

Banner pic

 

Mexicano Grill and Bar - Jarrell

205 sonterra blvd, Jarrell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tostadas$4.99
More about Mexicano Grill and Bar - Jarrell
Item pic

 

El Pitayo Mexican Kitchen

102 N 5th St, Jarrell

Avg 4.4 (467 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tostada$5.50
Homemade fried tostada with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and your favorite meat or veggie topping.
More about El Pitayo Mexican Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Jarrell

Crispy Tacos

Al Pastor Tacos

Enchiladas

Quesadillas

Tortas

Taco Salad

Nachos

Chicken Fajitas

Map

More near Jarrell to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Liberty Hill

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Harker Heights

Avg 5 (18 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Belton

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Salado

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1181 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (559 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (589 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (619 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (392 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston