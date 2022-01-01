Go
Banner picView gallery

MIRA'S CAFE - Elk Grove Village

Open today 9:00 AM - 2:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

575 Landmeier Road

Elk Grove Village, IL 60007

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am

Location

575 Landmeier Road, Elk Grove Village IL 60007

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cubano Bros
orange star4.7 • 1,256
571 Landmeier Rd Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
View restaurantnext
Tensuke Market & Food Court - 3 S. Arlington Heights Road
orange starNo Reviews
3 S. Arlington Heights Road Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
View restaurantnext
Mikerphone Brewing
orange star4.5 • 130
121 Garlisch Dr Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
View restaurantnext
Joe Donut - Elk Grove
orange starNo Reviews
934 Illinois 83 Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
View restaurantnext
Tata's Pierogi
orange star4.7 • 680
554 E Devon Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
View restaurantnext
Golden Brunch
orange star4.5 • 2,502
31 East Golf Rd Arlington Heights, IL 60005
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Elk Grove Village

Cubano Bros
orange star4.7 • 1,256
571 Landmeier Rd Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
View restaurantnext
Tata's Pierogi
orange star4.7 • 680
554 E Devon Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
View restaurantnext
Mikerphone Brewing
orange star4.5 • 130
121 Garlisch Dr Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Elk Grove Village

Bensenville

No reviews yet

Roselle

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Des Plaines

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Schaumburg

Avg 4.1 (28 restaurants)

Mount Prospect

No reviews yet

Bloomingdale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Arlington Heights

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)

Hoffman Estates

Avg 3.4 (10 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

MIRA'S CAFE - Elk Grove Village

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston