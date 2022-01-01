Go
Jashan

252 Rt 46 West

Popular Items

Lachha Parantha$4.95
Handi Daal Jashan$15.95
Creamy black lentil cooked in a ceramic handi
Tandoori Roti$3.95
Whole wheat bread.
Shahi Paneer$14.95
Paneer in all nut creamy sauce.
Murgh Tikka Masala$16.49
Chicken tikka pieces in creamy tomato sauce topped with dried fenugreek leaves and milk cream.
Malai Kofta$15.49
Vegetable croquettes in creamy nut sauce topped with ground cashew and milk cream
Naan$3.95
White flour bread cooked in tandoor.
Jashan Special Samosa$5.95
Spiced potates and peas filling in a pastry.
Paneer Tikka Masala$15.49
Paneer cheese in a creamy tomato sauce infused with fenugreek.
Garlic Naan$4.49
Location

Parsippany NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
