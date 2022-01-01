Go
Jasmine Blossom Thai Cuisine

It's always a good time for Thai food

6520 Hollis St • $$

Avg 4.2 (1574 reviews)

Popular Items

Green Curry$13.50
*Spicy. Green coconut milk curry with eggplant, broccoli, bell peppers, and basil.
Jasmine Rice$2.25
Red Curry$13.50
*Spicy. Red coconut milk curry with butternut squash, broccoli, bell peppers, and basil.
Fried Spring Rolls$9.25
*Vegetarian. Deep-fried spring rolls stuffed with cabbage, carrots, celery, and bok choy, served with sweet chili sauce.
Crab Rangoon$9.95
Fried dumplings stuffed with crab meat, cream cheese, green onions, and celery, served with sweet chili sauce.
Pad Kee Mao$12.95
*Spicy. Wide rice noodles, egg, basil, bell peppers, onions, garlic, and chili.
Thai Iced Tea$4.00
Pad Eggplant$12.95
*Spicy. Wok-tossed eggplant, bell peppers, basil, and garlic.
Pad Thai$12.95
Rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, red onions, green onions, garlic, and crushed peanuts.
Pad See Ew$12.95
Wide rice noodles in sweet soy sauce with egg, broccoli, and garlic.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Takeout

Location

6520 Hollis St

Emeryville CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
