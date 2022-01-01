Go
Jasmine Chinese Cuisine and Sushi image
Chinese
Sushi & Japanese
Bars & Lounges

Jasmine Chinese Cuisine and Sushi

Open today 10:55 AM - 9:00 PM

StarStarStarStar

488 Reviews

$$

110 South Street

Leesburg, VA 20175

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Crispy Spring Roll$2.50
Hot and Sour$3.50
Broccoli$13.00
Lo Mein$11.00
Dumplings$9.00
Vegetable Spring Roll$2.25
General Tso$16.00
Kung Pao$13.00
Crab Rangoon$8.50
Fried Rice$11.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markSeating
check markReservations
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday10:55 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:55 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:55 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:55 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:55 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:55 am - 10:00 pm

Location

110 South Street, Leesburg VA 20175

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Maverick Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Buford's Biscuits

No reviews yet

Locally owned and operated, southern fare food. We do our best to source our products as close to home as possible.

Puccio's New York Deli

No reviews yet

"Big City Taste Without the Traffic"

Lettuce Be Loco

No reviews yet

Seriously Satisfying Salads, Soups, Warm Bowls + More!
Bringing you value in our salad and warm bowl options with big time flavor, real ingredients and your daily value of nutrients for a better, more joyful and healthier life.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Jasmine Chinese Cuisine and Sushi

orange star4.0 • 488 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston