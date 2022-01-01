Go
Jasmine Thai and Sushi

451 Jorden Dr Suite K

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Lo Mein Noodle-$13.50
Egg noodles stir-fried with eggs, broccoli, garlic, carrots, and onions
Sunset Roll$14.00
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and asparagus; topped with crab, sunset and eel sauce
Thai Fried Rice$11.50
Jasmine rice, egg, green peas, onions, garlic. tomatoes, and carrots; topped with scallions and cilantro
Drunken Noodles$12.00
Fresh rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, garlic, thai pepper, basil leaves, mushrooms, carrots, bell peppers, and onions
Tom Yum Fried Rice$11.50
Stir-fried Jasmine rice flavored with peas, carrots, onions, eggs, garlic and Thai chili paste; topped with scallions and cilantroo
Crab Rangoon-$9.00
Kentucky Roll$12.00
Fried Chicken, cream cheese, and asparagus, topped with Garlic Mayo, crunchy, and eel sauce
Spicy Crab Roll$9.00
California Roll-$7.50
Pad Thai$12.00
Stir-fried, thin rice noodles with eggs, tofu, shallots, peanuts, radish, garlic, bean sprouts, scallions, and pad thai sauce; served with lime
Location

Paducah KY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
