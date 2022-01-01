Go
Toast

Jasmine Thai (Winnetka)

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

20156 Roscoe Blvd • $$

Avg 4.2 (1896 reviews)

Popular Items

Napkins
Spoons
Tom Kha Seafood$17.99
Crab Rangoon$9.59
Thai Iced Tea
Mee-Krob$10.59
Steamed Mussels$14.99
Moo Manau$11.59
Paper Plates
Chopsticks
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

20156 Roscoe Blvd

Winnetka CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mint Juicery - Northridge

No reviews yet

Your body is your temple.
Keep it pure and clean
for the soul to reside in!
-B. K. S Iyengar

Rosie's BBQ & Grillery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jerk Wings Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

0034 - Northridge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston