Jasmine Thai

Come in and enjoy!

1330 Niagara Falls Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (926 reviews)

Popular Items

Jasmine Fried Rice
Sautéed with egg, green onion, tomato, fresh cucumber and slice of lime (GF)
Egg Roll (Fried)$4.50
(Deep fried)
Fr. Spring Roll- Chicken&Shr$5.95
Shrimp, Chicken or Vegetarian(GF)
Bankok Pasta
Pad Kee Mow
Panang
Panang curry paste well cooked in coconut milk and ground peanuts with a side of steamed mixed vegetables
Thai Iced Tea$4.95
Pad Woonsen
Clear Mung Beans noodles sautéed with eggs, garlic
Steamed Dumpling$5.95
Stuffed ground pork, served with ginger soy sauce (pork)
Pad Thai
Rice noodles, sautéed with eggs, served with bean sprouts, slice of lime and ground peanuts
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1330 Niagara Falls Blvd

Tonawanda NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

